‘Active police response' in suburban Lombard; divers searching for person in water near hotel

An "active police response" was underway in the area surrounding a hotel in suburban Lombard early Friday morning, with multiple agencies on the scene, including a dive team searching a pond, officials confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Around 4 a.m., Lombard Police confirmed to NBC Chicago there was an "active police response" around the Extended Stay America Hotel, located at 260 E. 22nd St. in Lombard, near the Yorktown Shopping Center Mall.

NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres reported the "significant" police presence included the Lombard Police Department, the DuPage County Sheriff and Villa Park Police Department, as well as a the Oakbrook, Roselle and Bloomingdale Fire Departments.

The Bloomingdale Fire Department confirmed to Torres that they were dispatched to the scene due to reports of a person "in the water."

Photos and video from the scene showed multiple agencies surrounding the area, along with several divers searching a pond behind the hotel and Greek Islands Lombard, a popular restaurant near the Yorktown Mall.

Torres reported from the scene that an employee at the Extended Stay America said police were searching for a two-year-old girl staying at the hotel who was missing.

Authorities in Lombard and DuPage County did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as details become available.

Lombard, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, is approximately 20 miles west of the city.