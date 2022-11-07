Acho: Bears' Justin Fields Is ‘Most Dangerous QB in Football' Right Now

Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well.

There's nothing to be ashamed of here.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Fields and the Bears' offense posted 32 points against a competitive Miami Dolphins squad. Their point total over the last three weeks is 94 points, which equates to 31.3 points per game.

Let's look over Fields' highlights from this game.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho points out some keen observations from Fields' highlight tape against the Dolphins.

"Savvy, accurate and athletic."

Acho builds evidence to the idea that Fields' ability to manipulate the game under center is improving. Instead of being a predictable player in a predictable offense, Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy have created a mesmerizing attack.

The example Acho decides to show is a fake handoff, which Fields sells to perfection, with a rollout to a Cole Kmet touchdown. His ability to sell defenders and athletically escape the pocket and put a throw on the numbers is phenomenal, self-imposed football.

RELATED: Fields leaves Bears in awe with 'dominant' game vs. Dolphins

Fields' most notable example of accuracy easily comes from his pinpoint pass to Darnell Mooney in the corner of the endzone for Mooney's first receiving touchdown of the season.

Acho points out the quarterback's recognition of the Dolphins using a spy on him. In turn, he sees Xavien Howard lineup inside Mooney. Understanding the play, he sees Howard miss a step, and without any help from the last line, leaves Mooney open in the corner.

The second-year quarterback delivers a dime over Howard's shoulder and within reach for Mooney to go up and grab it. Bears fans have seen countless examples of Fields' accuracy getting better from the pocket, including this one.

Finally, Acho points out something everyone likely missed on Fields' record-setting 61-yard touchdown run.

Before taking off, Fields was about to attempt a sidearm throw to Mooney. But, Mooney turned his head and looked away from the ball. Fields decided against throwing and collected the ball in midair before making multiple defenders miss on his way to a rushing touchdown.

It's undeniably clear Fields is developing in all areas of his game and he is the main reason for the productive output the Bears' offense has put up in the last three weeks.

“Justin Fields is the most dangerous quarterback in football right now," Acho said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.