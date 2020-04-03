Ace Hardware Hiring Thousands to Support Local Communities

With unemployment on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are looking to their local communities for work to support their families.

Due to the demand of essential products and services, Ace Hardware announced Friday that it plans on hiring more than 30,000 people across the United States to further support the communities they serve.

"When a 'Help Wanted' sign hangs in the window of a local Ace store, it means way more than just, 'we're hiring.' It means we are further serving our neighbors. For 95 years we believe we've been blessed to be in the business of serving others," said John Venhuizen, president and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation, in a statement.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available at Ace Hardware's Retail Support Centers and more than 4,300 locally owned stores nationwide. Interested applicants can visit https://storejobs.acehardware.com/ .