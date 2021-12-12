Accused Drunk Driver Drops Injured Son Off at Store After Causing Crash: Joliet Police

A Joliet man suspected of drunk driving caused a crash that injured his child, and then took the boy to a store where he dropped him off following the collision, according to law enforcement.

Christopher Hernandez, 29, was arrested on four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, endangering the life or health of a child, driving under the influence, failure to remain at the scene of a personal injury accident and obstructing/resisting a police officer, Joliet police stated in a news release.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:02 p.m. Saturday when officers with the Joliet Department responded to a four-vehicle crash in the area of Plainfield Road and Hennepin Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hernandez was driving westbound on Plainfield Road when he struck the rear of another vehicle, causing both vehicles to lose control and skid into two additional vehicles that were waiting in a nearby left turn lane.

Hernandez then fled the scene carrying his 10-year-old son, who sustained a broken leg in the collision, police said. Authorities later determined Hernandez carried his son to a nearby store where he left the child and fled on foot.

The boy was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet by paramedics.

Hernandez was later found in the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue and taken into custody, according to authorities. He was initially transported to an area hospital, but has since been released and booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility.