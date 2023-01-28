Accumulating Snow to Continue Overnight in Northern Counties, Mixed Precipitation Expected in Others

The snow began falling in some Chicago-area counties Saturday morning, and it isn't expected to stop anytime soon - at least in some northern communities.

Accumulations of 4-7 inches are possible through early Sunday in Lake and McHenry counties, which are both under a winter storm warning until 3 a.m. The heaviest snowfall rates of up to 1-inch per hour were expected in the mid-evening hours, the National Weather Service stated. Patchy blowing snow was possible, as well, due to winds potentially increasing to 25 miles per hour.

While snowfall totals won't likely be nearly as high, accumulating snow is also expected in other portions of the area, including parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. In those areas, snowfall amounts likely won't exceed two inches.

Portions of Cook County as well as LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Will counties are under a winter storm watch until 6 a.m. Sunday, due to the possibility of mixed precipitation, including falling rain and accumulating snow. The winter storm watch also includes Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Those living south of Interstate 80 are advised to be especially cautious due to the likelihood of freezing rain, with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch. Anyone who needs to be out through Sunday morning is encouraged to give extra time while driving, especially in icy conditions.

We'll get a break from the snow Sunday, with the exception of a few flurries.

Lake effect snow is expected through the afternoon hours before moving into northwest Indiana, where it'll likely continue through the evening. Areas that experience lake effect snow could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, NWS said.