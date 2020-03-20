Acclaimed Chicago Restaurant Sells Pay-What-You-Can Food Kit During Coronavirus Crisis

Beloved Chicago restaurant Fat Rice is offering a pay-what-you-can meal kit to dining industry professionals and those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-owners Abraham Conlon and Adrienne Lo started the meal kit service to help the community after recognizing the perishable food that would otherwise be wasted, according to a statement on Logan Square restaurant's website.

"At the core of this mission, we hope to encourage communities to stay at home and self-quarantine for as long as possible by providing these take-home kits to supplement food supplies by approximately 3 days," Conlon and Lo said.

The kit included roughly three meals for two people, the restaurant said, with customers paying as little as 50 cents for a kit, but the opportunity to pay as much as $300 to the cause.

The restaurant, located 2957 W. Diversey Ave., is a top-rated restaurant that was featured in the 2020 Michelin Guide. As of early March 20, the restaurant is out of meal kits but has a waitlist to be informed when the next kits are prepared.

"The most responsible thing we can all do right now in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, is to continue building a foundation for healthy social distancing and dining at home," Conlon and Lo said.