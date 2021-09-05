cta bus driver

‘Absolutely Unacceptable:' CTA President Reacts to Shooting That Left Bus Driver Injured

Calling the incident “absolutely unacceptable,” the president of the Chicago Transit Authority is reacting to news Saturday that a bus driver was shot and seriously injured while driving near Millennium Park.

According to Chicago police, the driver, a 34-year-old man, was physically attacked and then shot by a suspect in the first block of East Washington Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was shot in the jaw, and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Dorval Carter Jr., president of the CTA, expressed his anger at the attack in a statement Sunday.

“This incident is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “There is no reason the men and women who serve the city should be subject to any kind of attack. These are dedicated public servants who should be able to perform their duties in a safe environment, free from this kind of violence.”

The shooter, who fled the scene after the attack, was placed into custody a short time later by officers. A weapon was recovered by officers as well, according to police.

Charges are pending in the case.

