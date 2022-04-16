Abreu, Hendriks Help White Sox Hold Off Rays 3-2

José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.

Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases. Hendriks also got the save in a 3-2 win Friday night.

Reynaldo López (2-0) allowed a run in an inning.

Grandal’s single off Ryan Thompson (1-1) gave the White Sox the lead for good in the sixth. Luis Robert scored after reaching on an error.