Abortion rights seen as crucial issue in 2024 elections on anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Abortion providers in Illinois are keeping a close eye on the Florida Supreme Court and the decision on that state’s six-week abortion ban. If it is upheld, clinics in Chicago and downstate Illinois could see a flood of new interest from women seeking abortions and other reproductive care.

Megan Jeyifo, executive director of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said her group has already seen a 92% increase since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned five decades of constitutional protections with its Dobbs decision 19 months ago.

"Illinois had the largest increase in abortions in the country post-Dobbs with Florida right behind," Jeyifo said. "We anticipate that we will get a ruling in Florida any day now that will impact Illinois."

That's why, on the 51st anniversary of the original Roe v Wade decision, Illinois providers and advocates met with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to map out a strategy for meeting the increased demand.

"Their lives are on the line, and we need to make sure that we are the ones here in Illinois that are helping to save their lives," said Pritzker, calling women coming to Illinois to seek reproductive care "refugees from other states."

Nationally, Democrats are embracing the issue as a crucial one for upcoming presidential elections.

In Milwaukee on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out for abortion rights, and in Washington President Joe Biden held a roundtable similar to the event in Illinois.

"Our message is we are fighting hard to reinstate your rights," Biden said.

During a Fox News townhall last week, Trump, the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination, said he's "proud to have done it" when asked about the court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"A majority of Americans will go to the polls understanding that if they vote against the pro-choice candidates, they are voting to take away abortion rights and fundamental rights from women across the nation," Pritzker said.

Abortion and reproductive rights are, for now, protected in Illinois.