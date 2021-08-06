Abandoned Prison Near Chicago to Be Turned Into Haunted House

Chicagoland will open new haunted house within a real abandoned prison this Halloween season, the innovators announced.

The 13th Floor Entertainment Group will debut The Old Joliet Haunted Prison on Sept. 18.

The building was originally built in 1896 as a women’s prison and has been referenced in television, film and musical works. It is “purportedly haunted” and closed its doors in 2002, organizers said.

In celebration of its opening, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison will giveaway five keys to the prison gates to allow a lifetime pass to the Haunted Prison, organizers announced.

To enter, everyone is asked to sign up to receive access to $13.99 tickets at the presale website, follow the Haunted Prison on Instagram and tag a friend on a Haunted Prison giveaway post.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located in the annex building at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet, Illinois.