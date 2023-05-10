Aaron Rodgers Will ‘Always Be There' for Jordan Love, New Packers QB Says

Rodgers will 'always be there' for Love, new Packers QB says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Jordan Love era has officially arrived in Green Bay.

On Wednesday, the Packers' new starting quarterback took to the podium for the first time since Aaron Rodgers was dealt to the New York Jets. He spoke about a number of topics, including the relationship that he and Rodgers will still share even after the trade.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After Rodgers was traded, he reached out to Love with a simple message.

Jordan Love says he has been in contact with Rodgers since the trade.



“He’s always there for me if I need anything. — I’m always just grateful to be around him” pic.twitter.com/rP46olxVvP — Hogg (@HoggNFL) May 10, 2023

"We talked after the trade," Love explained. "It was kind of just, 'Wish you the best moving forward.' He wished me the best, said he'd always be there if I needed anything or had any questions or anything. I'm always just grateful to be around him, for the time I had with him to be able to learn and be behind him, just very grateful for it."

The relationship between the two quarterback has been intensely analyzed since the moment Green Bay drafted Love in 2020.

Now, Love is in the exact same situation that Rodgers was in 15 years ago. He was also a first-round pick who sat for three years behind a former MVP in Brett Favre. And just like Favre before him, Rodgers was traded to the Jets while the Packers will turn to another 24-year-old California native.

Love has big, big shoes to fill after a 31-year run of Hall of Fame quarterback play at Lambeau Field.