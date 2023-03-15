Aaron Rodgers Uncertain If He Will Wear Joe Namath's Number 12 With Jets

Rodgers uncertain if he will wear Namath's 12 with Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The future is clear. Aaron Rodgers revealed his intentions to play for the New York Jets.

And Chicago Bears fans rejoice.

One little hang up in the trade, which still has to happen, is what number will Rodgers wear in New York.

The No. 12 he wore with the Green Bay Packers has been retired by the Jets for their legend, Joe Namath.

Rodgers doesn't have an answer on that yet.

""With respect to the emotions, I think there'll be time for all those conversations down the road," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Today was about talking about the past and the love I have for the team and then giving an update on what's going on today.

"So that's a great question. I've seen what Joe said. There'll be time to talk about that down the road."

Namath has previously stated he'd love for Rodgers to wear his No. 12 if he played for the Jets, giving him permission to wear the retired number.

"I'm a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears number 12, of course. I'm thinking, well man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to wearing number 12? Because the number was retired years ago," Namath said on the "Tiki & Tierney" show.

Then Namath was told by Tiki Barber it would be on him to decide.

"Well, this is what I'm saying, it's on ownership. It's different ownership. It's different people. And I'd sure love Rodgers, if he's there, I want him to wear his number," Namath said. "We established ourselves and we've got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah! It'd be great to have him in New York."

It would be typical Rodgers to don a retired number instead of picking another one.

Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show he hasn't even thought about what number he'd be wearing and pointed to the emotions of the process being top of mind.

And it would be getting a little ahead of himself to be thinking about that.

As Rodgers pointed out many times in the nearly hour-long interview, he is still a Packer and a trade has not been made yet.

ESPN's Adam Schefter ran through a list of things that still need to happen on Wednesday morning, including restructuring Rodgers' contract and coming to an agreement on a trade with the Packers.

The trade request from the Packers has been disputed with conflicting reports from Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This presumably was after Rodgers told Schefter to lose his number.

