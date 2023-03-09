Aaron Rodgers Trade to Jets Picks Up Steam, Per Dianna Russini

Report: Jets confident they can land Aaron Rodgers in trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers is poised to begin phase three in his destiny to complete the entire Brett Favre career cycle. According to a new report from Dianna Russini, the Jets are confident they have convinced Rodgers to accept a trade to New York, just like they did with Favre back in 2008.

In the wake of an extensive in-person meeting between Aaron Rodgers & New York Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, there's optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB, sources close to the situation tell ESPN. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

Rodgers’ future has been a storyline all offseason, just like it has been for several recent offseasons. The quarterback remains undecided on what he wants to do with his life and went to a darkness retreat to try to find answers, however Rodgers reportedly did not find the clarity he was looking for in the dark. But according to Russini, the Jets believe that their face-to-face meeting with Rodgers may have paved the way for him to finally make a decision.

“This is all driven by owner Woody Johnson,” Russini said on ESPN on Thursday. “He wanted to get in front of the quarterback, get to know him a little bit and talk about what it could be, what it could look like and what they could achieve. With Aaron Rodgers under center in New York with this Jets roster. So they went in there thinking they could get them. And they came home believing they are poised to get them and they feel like they can get this done.”

Phase one of the Aaron Rodgers Becomes Brett Favre Protocol was being an excellent quarterback and winning a Super Bowl for the Packers in his sixth NFL season (oddly specifically similar, right?). Phase two was still being an excellent quarterback, but being unable to deliver another Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay over the next decade. We’ve just gone over phase three. Phase four will be throwing an interception to seal a Vikings loss in the NFC Championship game in 2025. Phase five will be selling blue jeans and suing Pat McAfee.

Of course, Rodgers is a bit of a wild card, so none of this may come to fruition, even though the stars are aligning.

“He takes his time,” said Russini. “He thinks things through. He likes to think outside the box. He could wake up today and say he does want to play football anymore. He could retire. But in terms of the Jets side of this, the New York Jets feel good that Aaron Rodgers could be their quarterback this season.”

