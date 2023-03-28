Aaron Rodgers Trade to Jets Getting Closer, Per Yahoo Sports

Report: Packers, Jets getting closer on Rodgers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Packers and Rodgers have made it clear that they each think it’s time to go their separate ways. Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets this year. Meanwhile Packers CEO Mark Murphy told reporters he could see Rodgers returning to Green Bay “if things don’t work out the way we want them.” Now, we’re finally hearing that the Packers and Jets are making progress towards a trade that would help everyone’s dreams come true.

On Monday night, Charles Robinson reported that the two teams are getting closer to agreeing on a trade, which would center around a second-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year, with the chance for the ‘24 second rounder to turn into a first-rounder.

“An example of such an escalator would be if the Jets were to host a home divisional playoff game or advance to the AFC championship game,” wrote Robinson.

According to Robinson, there is at least one sticking point in a potential deal: the Jets want some protection if Rodgers retires after this season. Namely, they want Green Bay to send them a 2025 draft pick if Rodgers decides to call it a career after this season.

Those concerns aren’t unfounded. Rodgers recently revealed that before entering his darkness retreat earlier this month, he was leaning 90% towards retiring and only 10% towards continuing his career. If he was so close to retiring this year, it stands to reason he’ll be close to retiring again next year.

There’s no timetable for the Packers and Jets to make a trade, per Robinson, but the teams would likely each like clarity before the NFL Draft begins on Apr. 27.

