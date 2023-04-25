Aaron Rodgers Trade Presents Bears With Rare Opportunity They Can't Waste

Schrock: Rodgers trade comes at perfect time in Bears' rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before the Bears' Week 13 game with the Green Bay Packers last season, I wrote that it had a chance to be a seminal moment in the NFC North rivalry.

There was 23-year-old quarterback Justin Fields planning to gut through a separated shoulder to face off against 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. I thought it was the chance for Fields to start a much-needed exorcism of Packers demons at Soldier Field and, perhaps, begin to turn the page to a new chapter in the NFC North.

Fields outplayed Rodgers that day. The Bears quarterback completed 20 of 25 passes for 254 yards while rushing for 71 yards and a score. Rodgers threw for just 182 yards and a touchdown, but it was enough to secure a 28-19 win, with Fields' fourth-quarter interceptions proving to be the difference.

After the game, Rodgers saluted the Soldier Field crowd and met Fields for post-game pleasantries before disappearing down the tunnel.

"They got a talented quarterback whose got a chance to be around for a long time," Rodgers said of Fields after the game.

The 28-19 loss wasn't the resounding page-turner for the rivalry I thought it could be, but it was the end nonetheless.

When Rodgers and Fields shook hands at midfield, the past and future of the NFC North met like two ships passing in the night. Was it a torch passing? No. But it did end up being the finale.

On Monday, Rodgers finally got his wish as the Packers traded the disgruntled legendary quarterback to the New York Jets for a mountain of draft assets.

That the specter of Rodgers has dissipated just three days before a critical moment in Bears general manager Ryan Poles' rebuild is a reminder of the opportunity in front of them.

After spending the better part of 30 years trying to overtake the Packers atop the division only to be wrapped up by the NFC North's giant squid and pulled into the depths, the Bears finally have an opportunity to build something to last atop the division.

To arrive at a perch long coveted but never sat upon for very long.

Rodgers is headed to New York to ignore Zach Wilson and bask in the media attention he deeply craves but couldn't consistently get in Wisconsin.

The Packers will turn the page to Jordan Love and admittedly have no idea how their Love experiment will go. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been open about the fact that Green Bay might be horrible in 2023.

The competitive rebuild in Minnesota is teetering due to long-term quarterback uncertainty. While the Lions have smartly rebuilt their roster, they still plan to rely on Jared Goff to pilot them to a division title. That's possible in 2023, but it isn't a recipe for staying power atop the NFC North.

The Bears aim to fill the void Rodgers leaves in the NFC North. It's a monumental task that can only be achieved with meticulous planning, execution, luck, and an infusion of talent.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is a huge opportunity to take a step toward achieving that goal. Poles has to ace the pick and add a foundational piece to his grand rebuild scheme. The pieces collected this week must help fill in the gaping holes around Fields as he approaches a critical season for his development as a franchise quarterback.

If Fields takes a significant leap forward as a passer in Year 3, the Bears and their ascending quarterback will be in the driver's seat to seize the empty division throne. But if he doesn't, they'll find themselves scrambling not to lose ground in the race to take over the seat long held by the man who tormented Chicago for almost two decades.

Rodgers' exodus is an opportunity for Poles and the Bears. One they can't waste.

