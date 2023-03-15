Aaron Rodgers Says the Green Bay Packers ‘Want to Move On'

Aaron Rodgers says the Packers 'want to move on' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid Aaron Rodgers proclaiming his desire to play for the New York Jets during an offseason he seemed to have full control, the longtime Packers quarterback also claimed Green Bay was ready to move on from him.

"They want to move on," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "They don't want me to come back and that's fine."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Packers certainly didn't force Rodgers out of Green Bay. They did sign him to one of the most lucrative deals in history last offseason to the tune of a three-year extension valued at around $150 million. That deal would earn him $60 million this season.

Yet Rodgers says the Packers are ready to usher in Jordan Love, the quarterback they controversially drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

"They're ready to move on with Jordan [Love]. That's awesome," Rodgers said. "And he's going to be a great player. He's a f---ing great kid. He had a really good year this year, getting better. He's got a bright future in front of him. They got a good young team."

Love has ridden Rodgers' coattails for the past three seasons, patiently waiting behind him as Rodgers once did with Brett Favre. The timeline and outcomes of both situations are weirdly similar.

IF trade happens....



Aaron Rodgers was drafted 24th overall, sat for 3 years until Brett Favre was traded to the New York Jets.



Jordan Love was drafted 26th overall, sat for 3 years until Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) March 13, 2023

Nevertheless, Rodgers alluded to the idea that the Packers were just as ready, if not more ready, to move on from their longtime quarterback than he was himself.

"But the fact of the matter is, you got an aging face of the franchise for the last 15 years that it's time to do the right by," Rodgers said. "Listen to your language. Marc Murphy said it the other day. right?"

Rodgers referenced the cryptic interview Packers president Mark Murphy delivered on the subject of Rodgers' and the Packers' offseason dilemma.

He referred to Rodgers' career in the past tense and confirmed the Packers would honor a trade request if he asked for one saying: "Yeah, we would."

"Very few players play for only one team," Murphy said. "Obviously Brett [Favre] had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. And regardless of what happens, Aaron'll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll be in our Hall of Fame and we'll bring him back and retire his number."

MORE: Packers president delivers cryptic quote on Rodgers' future

Murphy also expressed his confidence in Jordan Love and responded oddly when asked about the potential of Rodgers remaining a Packer, and if there was a situation in which that could happen.

"Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player," Murphy said when asked if Rodgers could return to the Packers.

Based on Murphy's language and Rodgers' assertions on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, both parties are clearly ready to move on.

The Packers' day of reckoning has come and Rodgers is on his way out of the NFC North. Bears fans have been waiting for this day for 15 years.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.