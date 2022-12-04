Aaron Rodgers Salutes Bears Fans After Win at Soldier Field

Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears.

After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd.

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears 🫡



(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/FaJv4NyAUb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2022

The last time Rodgers played in Chicago, he yelled "I still own you!" at the crowd after a rushing touchdown. The Packers won that game 24-17 on the back of Rodgers' 195 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an additional rushing touchdown.

This time around, Rodgers struggled against an injury-ridden Bears defense that was without Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor.

The Bears kept Rodgers to 10 points scoring in the first half and nearly under a 50 percent completion percentage going into the break. But, 18 fourth-quarter points from the Packers' offense lifted them over the Bears.

By the game's end, Rodgers came away with 182 passing yards and one touchdown. He was hardly touched during the game, never enduring a sack or a quarterback hit.

Bears fans have seen this movie before, and the ending is always the same. To that, Rodgers enjoyed defeating the Bears at Soldier Field once again.

Aaron Rodgers asked about his salute to the Soldier Field crowd. Says you never know when it’ll be your last time playing somewhere. Saw a lot of middle fingers today. Adds he knows Bears fans don’t like him, but he respects the fans in Chicago. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 4, 2022

The Bears won't have another opportunity against Rodgers until next season. However, the MVP quarterback's active status remains in question heading into next season, as the Packers are currently 5-8 this season.

