Aaron Rodgers Keeps Count on Bears-Packers All Time Rivalry Record

Rodgers keeps count of Bears-Packers all time record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How many times have the Packers beat the Bears since the rivalry's inception?

"Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting."

We know Green Bay is counting…😏 pic.twitter.com/ReO7xWPzDs — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 19, 2022

Sunday night tallied another all-time win for the Packers against the Bears in embarrassing fashion for the latter.

After a thrilling Week 1 win in the rain over the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears disappointed at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 loss.

Justin Fields completed seven passes for 70 yards, earning a passer rating of 43.8. He was able to score a rushing touchdown, but a controversial call at the goal line near the end of the fourth quarter put a damper on the team's odds of narrowing the two-possession gap.

In the same number of drives as the Packers, the Bears came away with 228 total offensive yards and a lowly 11 first downs. The Bears' offense controlled the ball for 15 game minutes less than the Packers.

It was a long, treacherous night for the Bears. In the end, it resulted in evidence of Rodgers' statement last season at Soldier Field.

"I own you."

