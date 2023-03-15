This story first appeared on NBC Sports Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers has spoken, and after months of speculation he has made his intentions clear.

“I think since Friday I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets.”

Rodgers made the announcement on Wednesday, during one of his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. The decision ends all the rumors and speculation about what Rodgers wants to do with his future after some thought he was contemplating retirement. Rodgers also made it clear that the rest is up to the GMs, not him.

“I haven’t been holding anything up at this point,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “It’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kinda digging their heels in.”

Rodgers expressed love and appreciation for the Packers, but also cast blame towards the organization for his departure.

“It is what it is,” Rodgers said. “The Packers would like to move on. They’ve let me know in so many words. They’ve let other people know that in direct words, and because I’ve still got that fire and still want to play and would like to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting that done at this point.”

Reports emerged on Tuesday of Rodgers providing a list of free agents he’d like the Jets to sign to help on offense, including old Packers pals like Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. The team did reportedly agree to a deal with Lazard on Tuesday.

There are conflicting reports on whether or not the Packers want multiple first-round picks for Rodgers, but it seems that Rodgers’ huge contract will need to be restructured. For now, we just sit and wait to see if a deal comes to fruition.

