Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger Spotted at Packers Game in London

The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London to watch the Packers play the Giants for Sunday's Europe game

By Ryan Taylor

Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. 

He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London to watch the Packers play the Giants for Sunday's Europe game. 

Social media erupted as announcers highlighted the doppelganger during the broadcast of the game, with some fans saying the man in the stands looks more like Rodgers than Rodgers himself.

Some even started sharing other football doppelgangers.

This is the kind of stuff Bears fans see in their nightmares. The city of Chicago can barely handle one Aaron Rodgers. Now, they have to deal with seeing two. 

