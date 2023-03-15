Aaron Rodgers Calls Himself ‘Debatably' Best Green Bay Packer Ever

Aaron Rodgers calls himself ‘debatably’ best Packer ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Among the many nuggets from Aaron Rodgers’ most recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” was a humble brag about the team he plans to leave.

Speaking about his time in Green Bay, Rodgers put himself atop the list of all-time best Packers.

“I would say this is debatable, but I'm debatably the best player in franchise history,” Rodgers said. “I'm in the conversation for sure. What's not debatable is I'm the longest-tenured Packer in history. You can debate the first part, obviously Bart (Starr), Brett (Favre), a number of names have been incredible. But you can't debate that anybody has been there longer than I have. And nobody has bled green and gold like me.”

Rodgers has indeed spent more time in a Packers uniform than any other player. During his 18 years in Green Bay, the quarterback has amassed four NFL MVPs, 10 Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl title.

That resume certainly puts him in consideration for the title of GOAT Packer, but he has company. Favre and Starr are definitely in the mix, and Reggie White also deserves consideration for his defensive dominance.

At 39 years old, perhaps Rodgers will make a run at the title of GOAT Jet, too, if Green Bay and New York work out a trade.