Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'

Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers.

Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the ball for 20 yards and one touchdown, but there wasn't much else to write home about.

Now, despite the loss, he showed the Packers what's in store for them in the future. And it's noticeable from both teams.

"They got a talented quarterback who's got a chance to be around for a long time," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Fields after the game.

Who says this guy can’t throw?



Since his last meeting with the Packers, Fields has been the talk of the town. He's now rushed for a touchdown in six straight games, tying an NFL record for quarterbacks that dates back to 1950.

On Sunday, Fields threw for 254 yards and ran for a 56-yard touchdown on his way to 71 rushing yards against the Packers.

He made some essential plays to keep the Bears in the game while fighting through a left shoulder injury that sidelined him during Week 12's contest against the Jets.

Aside from the athletic flashes and foreshadowing of what could be the Packers' final stance of perennial dominance over the Bears, Rodgers soaked in the win.

"Competitive game, but didn't want to walk in here losing to the Bears," Rodgers said. "It's been a nice eight straight for us."

Yes, Rodgers now is 25-5 against the Bears in his career with an active eight-game winning streak over Chicago. He has plenty to gloat and salute to fans about over the Bears.

But, soon enough, the Bears could flip the switch.

They'll have around $125 million in cap space this offseason and eight selections in the upcoming NFL draft, including the No. 2 overall pick, as of this writing.

And, according to Rodgers, the Bears might have a franchise quarterback on their hands.

