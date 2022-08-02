Aaron Judge is dominating the White Sox and other teams in home runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Aaron Judge is one of baseball's kings right now.
Alongside Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, Judge remains one of the greats in baseball's modern era. He's hit 43 home runs this season. He's on pace to hit 67 this season, which would break the Yankee's franchise record of 61 in a season and place him third all-time in league history.
Judge has already hit 10 home runs since the All-Star break. Sadly, for White Sox fans, that's more than the team has hit combined. The Sox have hit just eight homers since the All-Star break.
Since the break, the bats have still be quiet for the White Sox. While they rank 8th in the league in batting average (.261), they rank 20th in on-base percentage (.306), 22nd in home runs (8), and 24th in RBIs (34).
One of the biggest struggles the White Sox have had this season is home run hitting. They've hit 88 home runs this season, good for fifth-to-last place in the MLB. For a power hitting team that relies on getting the ball out of the park, they're not succeeding in that area.
Local
The White Sox will continue their three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. CST.