Aaron Incoming? Jets Make Free Agency Splash, WR Allen Lazard to Four-Year Deal

By Steve Coulter

Jets sign Allen Lazard, continue courting Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't officially been traded to the Jets but New York is doing everything in its power to court the four-time NFL MVP.

The latest maneuver is signing Rodgers' favorite target in 2022, Allen Lazard, to a four-year, $44 million deal.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The former Packer wide receiver was a free agent this offseason, and collected in a big way leaving the pastures of Green Bay for the bright lights of Manhattan (or, well, New Jersey).

Lazard, 27, was able to net $22 million guaranteed from the Jets after a 2022 NFL season that saw him catch 60 passes for 788 yards. He also collected six touchdown receptions from Rodgers.

Local

NBC 5 Responds 31 mins ago

Hidden Hazards: New Report Finds High Number of Recalled Toys, Calls For Stricter Enforcement

Bolingbrook 34 mins ago

Pothole Repairs to Keep Lanes Closed on I-55 in Suburban Bolingbrook Tuesday, Officials Say

If the Jets are to have their way this offseason, Lazard's next visit to the end zone will be on a pass thrown by Rodgers.

As of Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT, Rodgers is still a Packer and Lazard is currently set to catch passes from Zach Wilson.

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us