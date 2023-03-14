Aaron Incoming? Jets Make Free Agency Splash, WR Allen Lazard to Four-Year Deal

Jets sign Allen Lazard, continue courting Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't officially been traded to the Jets but New York is doing everything in its power to court the four-time NFL MVP.

The latest maneuver is signing Rodgers' favorite target in 2022, Allen Lazard, to a four-year, $44 million deal.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore.



Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

The former Packer wide receiver was a free agent this offseason, and collected in a big way leaving the pastures of Green Bay for the bright lights of Manhattan (or, well, New Jersey).

Lazard, 27, was able to net $22 million guaranteed from the Jets after a 2022 NFL season that saw him catch 60 passes for 788 yards. He also collected six touchdown receptions from Rodgers.

If the Jets are to have their way this offseason, Lazard's next visit to the end zone will be on a pass thrown by Rodgers.

As of Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT, Rodgers is still a Packer and Lazard is currently set to catch passes from Zach Wilson.