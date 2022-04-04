AAA: Gas Prices Showing Signs of Dropping in Illinois

Gas prices hit record-highs in the month of March both in Illinois and in the rest of the United States, but slowly prices are beginning to ease at the pump.

According to the latest data from consumer group AAA, gas prices have gone down by six cents per gallon in the last week, dropping to an average of $4.431 a gallon in Illinois. That’s still higher than the national average, which currently stands at $4.189 per gallon.

The current average price in Illinois is $.14 a gallon cheaper than it was on March 11, when it spiked to a record-high $4.571 in the state.

Diesel prices have gone down in the state, but not by much, currently sitting at $4.949 a gallon.

Here is what the average price of a gallon of gas currently is in Illinois’ metro areas, along with how much it has changed in the last week:

Chicago Metro - $4.556 (down six cents per gallon)

Chicago - $4.826 (down four cents per gallon)

Elgin - $4.394 (down seven cents per gallon)

Kankakee - $4.274 (down seven cents per gallon)

Lake County - $4.308 (down seven cents per gallon)

Rockford - $4.324 (down seven cents per gallon)

Here is the average price of gas in each of the Illinois counties in the NBC 5 viewing area:

Cook County - $4.671

DeKalb County - $4.47

DuPage County - $4.393

Grundy County - $4.436

Kane County - $4.365

Kankakee County - $4.266

Kendall County - $4.24

Lake County - $4.309

LaSalle County - $4.302

McHenry County - $4.291

Will County - $4.33c