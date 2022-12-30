A Year in Review: 22 Moments You May Have Missed in 2022

The time separating 2022 from 2023 have fallen from months to weeks to days. Now, the new year is just waiting around corner.
But within that time, a lot happened in the Chicago area, from Bears fans exposing the soggy conditions at Soldier Field to the closing of a longtime, beloved staple in Lakeview.
Here are 22 stories you may have missed in 2022:
- Bulls' DeMar DeRozan made history with his second straight buzzer beater.
- Chicago will the stomping grounds for Lollapalooza for 10 more years.
- A basement house in central Illinois, which is almost entirely underground, sold for $32,000 after being on the market for nine days.
- A particularly jubilant crossing guard became an icon in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood after gaining praise for her dance moves.
- More than 1.42 million Illinois residents received settlement checks from Facebook.
- Bears' fans exposed Soldier Field.
- Health experts said seasonal time changes disrupt health and safety.
- This popular Chicago suburb was named among the best places to live nationwide.
- Dinkel's Bakery, a Lakeview staple since 1922, dished out its final donuts, Danishes, coffee cakes and cookies.
- These renderings give an idea of what the Bears' stadium complex in Arlington Heights could look like.
- Police wrestled with four pigs on the loose in Wayne, a western suburb of Chicago.
- A suburban Plainfield home won Halloween.
- The Chicago City Council gave final approval to a $1.7 billion casino project that would see a new resort built in River West.
- "The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout.
- An American buffalo kept people in Chicago's northern suburbs on their toes.
- A suburban Glenview taco shop went viral after the owner’s daughter shared her Christmas wish — and TikTokers delivered in a big way.
- After the Cleveland Guardians swept the White Sox, they posted a group photo on social media, which fans blasted.
- McDonald's brought back three familiar faces.
- Will we ever find out who won Illinois' $1.34B Mega Millions lottery ticket?
- Suburban Oak Park devoted an entire day to celebrate Betty White.
- A house that was one of the first in the Chicago area to be made entirely of shipping containers sold for $743K.
- Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, Brewers made MLB History with a 147-year first.
