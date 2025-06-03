Layne Horwich was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer at age 100.

"I was putting on my nightgown one night and realized there was a lump there," Horwich said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Horwich's granddaughter took her for a mammogram where doctors confirmed the diagnosis.

But she didn't let her age stop her from fighting.

"I wanted it out," Horwich said. "I was so happy I didn't have a stroke or a heart attack because I would have been incapacitated."

Horwich attributes her long life and health to staying active, and a little luck.

"I did play tennis until I was 92, and I think that was good. I was active," she said.

Her oncologist, Dr. Catherine Pesce, said her active lifestyle and health were why Horwich had options for treatment.

"Many 100-year-olds would probably choose to do nothing, and we talked about that as an option," Pesce, the division chief for surgical oncology at Endeavor Health, told NBC Chicago. "Another option was to take a medication called endocrine therapy. It’s a pill form of medication, which can help slow the growth of the breast cancer. Third option was surgery."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Horwich knew her choice right away.

"She had done her own research and learned that the pill form of the medication could cause hair thinning, and she told me by no means did she want that because she went to the beauty parlor every week," Pesce said.

Horwich underwent a successful lumpectomy and did not require chemotherapy or follow-up radiation.

"For her age, she is so extraordinarily healthy. I knew she would tolerate a relatively minor surgery," Pesce said.

"I have a picture of me coming out after the surgery, and it's really funny because it doesn’t look like anything happened," Horwich said.

Breast cancer risk increases with age, according to Pesce, though Horwich is her first patient over 100.

"I hope women will see this story about her and learn it’s okay to continue being proactive about your health," Pesce said. "In general, my advice is if I think you’re going to live another five years, keep getting mammograms annually."

Horwich celebrated her 101st birthday in May and recently passed her driving test.

She plans to continue living independently and spending time with her three daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She hopes sharing her story will make a difference and inspire other women to be proactive about their health.

"It's been a long road, and in general, I’ve been pretty lucky," Horwich.