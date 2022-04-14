A Wind Advisory For Illinois Begins at 10 a.m. Here's When Winds Will be the Strongest

After a line of severe storms swept across the Chicago area Wednesday, a wind advisory is in effect Thursday for the entire state of Illinois, as well as portions of Northwest Indiana.

The Advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

According to the NBC Chicago Meteorologist Alicia Roman, strong gusts up to 50, or even 55 miles-per-hour are expected for most of the day.

As gusts maintain speed, winds will likely blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and some may see power outages as a result. Motorists should use extra caution when driving.

When Will Winds be the Strongest?

NBC Chicago Meteorologist Alicia Roman says around 9 a.m., winds in the Chicago area will be around 30 miles-per-hour.

Around 12 p.m., that should increase to 40 mph, and by 3 p.m., that number should increase to 50 mph.

Around 6 p.m., winds are expected to reaching 55 mph in some areas.

Wednesday, a storm cell through the Chicago area brought strong rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts as well, with winds at O'Hare reaching 53 mph.