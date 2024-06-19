‘A whole lot of hope': Group holds freedom walk to celebrate Juneteenth along Chicago lakefront

Honoring the past and embracing the future together, that was the theme of a Juneteenth celebration along the lakefront.

The walk started out at steamy 31st Street Beach. It was organized in support of Opal Lee, who is called the mother of Juneteenth.

A retired school teacher, she started a movement in Texas to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

“Today is about history, today is about healing and today is about a whole lot of hope,” said Rev. Alvin Bibbs, president and CEO of Justice Journey Alliance. “We are grateful for Mother Opal who marched those thousands of miles to make sure that legislation was passed so we can experience this Juneteenth the walk of freedom.”

Chicago was one of several cities that marked Juneteenth with a freedom walk, with participants walking 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years it took for the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas.