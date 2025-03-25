With so many major artists set to perform in Chicago in the coming months, experts have a warning for anyone buying concert tickets.

The Lollapalooza lineup recently dropped and acts like Beyoncé, AC/DC and Kendrick Lamar will be playing at Soldier Field, so there's no shortage of in-demand performances in store.

That's why the Better Business Bureau is urging people to stay vigilant against scam artists.

“Almost every event, we get a number of complaints and information coming in that they have been scammed and they have fake tickets,” said Thomas Johnson, the vice president of public relations at the BBB Chicago.

Johnson has advice for avoiding such scams:

Before you buy tickets, search ratings and reviews on www.bbb.org. Check out the seller and find out what others have experienced.

Buy tickets straight from the box office or official venue website.

Watch for questionable websites trying to imitate the real thing.

Use extra caution on Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, and other free online listing services.

“It’s really important you check that website because a lot of people pretend to be the website, but they are not,” Johnson said.

Some scammers will go as far as creating a fake website that looks identical to the venue’s official webpage.

Use a payment method that offers protection, like a credit card.

Watch for red flags, like aggressive selling tactics.

Watch for high transaction fees on the final page of purchase.

“If you send money to these people, by banking apps or wire them money, it’s gone and they are gone too usually,” Johnson said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

These tips don’t just apply to concert tickets, but sporting events, too.

With Opening Day just two days away, the BBB is encouraging fans to purchase merchandise at the ballpark or through authorized MLB vendors.