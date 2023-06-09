A viral TikToker has an apology for Chicago.

Plus, you might want to check your fridge because there's a salmonella outbreak happening in Illinois.

And could the wild scenes coming out of the Northeast right now be heading for Chicago?

Finally, the heartbreaking update in a missing person case that made national headlines and the arrest police say they've made.

Here's a look at some of the top headlines from this week:

Popular TikToker Jordan Howlett dissed Chicago pizza in a viral TikTok and decided he was going to come to Chicago and try it for himself. After trying his first slice, Howlett admitted his error and issued the city an apology. But wait, there's more. He then decided to try tavern-style as well thanks to some recs from his followers and it turns out that tasting brought him to tears. And that marks the end of that saucy debate. Alright so the Illinois Department of Public Health is now investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef in Chicago, with cases reported in the city as well as the suburbs. So far, there have been more than two dozen cases reported across in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Health officials say the outbreak is linked to ground beef, but a source has not been identified. They're reminding people to wash their hands and utensils as well as surfaces often, keep other food away from raw meat and use a thermometer when cooking. By now you've probably seen the startling skies in New York and other parts of the Northeast thanks to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Could they be coming here? While northwest Indiana remains under an air quality alert and our region has seen similar alerts in recent days, it doesn't seem those exact conditions will be making their way here. Here's what our meteorologists had to say about it: And now to the tragic update in a case that has gripped so many. Police have found the remains of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury. Maddi disappeared after dropping her children off at daycare roughly two months ago. Her disappearance led to massive searches and national headlines. Police have taken her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children into custody in connection with the case. There were plenty of other headlines you might have missed this week: The Bears and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson put out a statement as the team begins exploring options outside of Arlington Heights for its new stadium, but the statement did not mention the new stadium or Soldier Field, simply saying the two are working on "shared values." Police are warning that riding scooters on expressways is illegal no matter how bad the Kennedy construction is after our photographer captured this scene earlier this week. There's a new ranking of best public schools in America and Illinois scored 10 spots on the list. And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's no shortage of options. From Blues Fest to Midsommarfest to the Puerto Rican Parade to Dead & Co. at Wrigley Field and more, it's going to be another busy one here in the city.

That's all for now but stay tuned throughout the weekend as more news develops.