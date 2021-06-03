‘A Very Happy Ending:' Police Thank Community for Help in Finding Missing Evanston Boy

Police in suburban Skokie are thanking community members after an 11-year-old boy was found after being reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

Search teams scoured the area in and around Skokie North Shore Channel Park on Thursday searching for Noah Price. The boy, who is on the nonverbal autism spectrum, was reported missing just before 5 p.m.

A witness reported that they had seen the boy on a scooter, then said he had scaled a fence near the canal.

“We looked all up and down the canal, and up there,” Skokie resident Nicholas Appelhans said.

Searchers used watercraft and even drones in the hours-long search for the boy.

Eventually, thanks to more tips from community members, they were able to find the boy, safe and unharmed.

“We were able to close in on a location provided by a community member and locate the youth and return him to his mother,” Skokie Police Commander Tim Gramins said. “We have a very happy ending, and we’re very thankful for all the help from police, fire, and most importantly, the community.”

The family thanked searchers for their efforts, and Price has been reunited with his mother.