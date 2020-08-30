A Total of 175 Arrests Made During Kenosha Protests, Police Say

At least 175 people have been arrested in Kenosha since the shooting of a Jacob Blake by a police officer on Sunday, Aug. 23, according to numbers supplied by law enforcement.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles. Authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, of the 175 people arrested, 102 listed addresses from outside the city. A total of 69 people were arrested for curfew violations.

Thirty four people were arrested for curfew violations as well as additional charges ranging from carrying concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances.

Additionally, more than 20 guns, were seized police said.

On Sunday, scores of police supporters gathered in the city as demonstrators continued to protest against police brutality.

A 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. state of emergency curfew that was set to expire Sunday has been extended through 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha County sheriff’s office said.