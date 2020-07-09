A Total of 100 Performers With Windy City Ties Sing ‘Sweet Home Chicago'

An all-star line-up of Chicago natives and stars who got their start in the Windy City have come together for a new music video, performing the Blues anthem “Sweet Home Chicago.”

Featuring an ensemble of more than 100 participants, all with deep ties to the Chicago arts scene, the star-studded video will raise money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund to help the many Chicago-area artists struggling in the wake of COVID-19 closures.

The impressive ensemble of participants in the virtual music video includes Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winners and features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeff Perry, George Wendt, Joe Mantegna, Jessie Mueller, André De Shields, Alan Ruck, Rachel Barton Pine, Rhymefest, E. Faye Butler, Ramsey Lewis, Sandra Delgado, Jim Peterik, Lecy Goranson, Kurt Elling, Twista, Chef Rick Bayless, members of Joffrey Ballet, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Dance Collective and many more.

You can find instructions on how to donate to the cause at the end of the video.