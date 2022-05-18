A Taco Bell Drag Brunch is Coming to Chicago This Weekend

If you're in the mood to Live Más, you might want to attend the Taco Bell Drag Brunch in Chicago this weekend.

According to a press release an immersive Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour is hitting the road to select Taco Bell Cantinas across the U.S., and Chicago's Wrigleyville Cantina is one of them.

The show will be hosted by drag performer Kay Sedia, and feature performances from local queens as well. "Fans who attend the event will be immersed in an environment featuring captivating visual backdrops, craveable breakfast menu items, thrilling lip syncs and extraordinary high kicks and dips," the release states.

According to the release, the brunch was inspired by Live Más Pride, Taco Bell’s LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group. "[The group] has played a major role in driving awareness of and meaningfully supporting LGBTQIA+ communities both within Taco Bell and the communities we serve and operate in," the release says.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Reservations for the brunch are available through OpenTable. Guests can expect Taco Bell breakfast items including Crunchwraps, Bell Breakfast Boxes, hash brown toasted breakfast burritos, along with coffee and mimosas.

Taco Bell Drag Brunch in Chicago

When: Sunday, May 22

Where: Taco Bell Cantina in Wrigleyville, 107 W Addison St.

How to make a reservation: Reservations exclusively available on OpenTable