A Switch to Cashless Payments and Everything Else You Need to Know for Week 1 at Soldier Field

With fans preparing to head to Soldier Field this weekend for the first time this year to see the Bears take on the 49ers, there's one notable change at the souvenir and concession stand those going to the game should know about.

The Chicago Bears have switched to all cashless payments inside Soldier Field for 2022, in an effort to speed up lines and reduce contact.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, there were five stadiums that announced they would only accept cashless payments:

MetLife Stadium (New York Giants and New York Jets)

Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals)

Empower Field at Mile High(Denver Broncos)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

“Visitors can expect to exclusively use a credit, debit or pre-paid card or mobile payment for all purchases in the facility, including all Bears Pro Shop retail locations, concessions stands and all roaming food and beverage vendors,” via the team's announcement.

This is the Bears' first game back at Soldier Field since last season, in an offseason where the team and stadium have made plenty of headlines as the team considers a potential move to the suburb of Arlington Heights.

A proposed plan released by the team this week included renderings and more information on the Bears' vision for a potential stadium district at the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse that includes a hotel, restaurants, offices, parks, open space and a dome stadium, giving the team the opportunity to host big events like The Super Bowl and the Final Four College Basketball Tournament.

Meanwhile, the city of Chicago and Mayor Lori Lightfoot haven't given up on keeping the team in Chicago at Soldier Field, and the Bears aren't officially leaving just yet.

Here's what to know before heading to Soldier Field, from parking to the stadium's announcement about how to pay for concessions this year.

Here's where you can park when you go to Soldier Field

You can reserve the spots below on Soldier Field’s website.

CTA Green 21st to Cermak – $15

CTA Green 23rd to 24th – $15

CTA Green Line Cullerton – $20

CTA Green 13th St to 14th Pl – $20

CTA Green 18th to Cullerton – $20

Grant Park South – $20

The Maxwell – $25

LaSalle Street Station – $25

600 S LaSalle Metra – $25

Long Grove House – $33

2101 South Michigan – $33

Millennium Park – $40

835 S Wabash – $40

Lot-C Lakeside Shore Garage – $40

801 S East-West Garage – $40

Lot-B McCormick Place 31st Street – $50

1130 S. Michigan – $58

Cash-only parking lots are run on a first come, first served basis and are not guaranteed to all patrons who desire to park there. Adler Planetarium and Burnham Harbor are the only cash-only lots at the stadium. Prices of parking in these lots are subject to change.

All lots around Soldier Field open four hours before the start of each home game. All fans must depart the parking lot two hours after the game. Gates open to the stadium two hours before kickoff.

Can I tailgate in the parking lots?

Tailgating is allowed in the parking lots, if patrons follow the rules and regulations.

The South Lot, North Parking Garage and Adler Planetarium Lot — and the top deck of the Waldron Deck garage are allowed for open-air tailgating. McCormick Place 31st Street Parking Lot will also be available, with a shuttle transporting fans to the game from Lot B.

Private spaces can be rented to host tailgating events with friends and family. People who do not have tickets to the game are not permitted to tailgate and can be requested to leave by authorities if the person cannot provide valid ticketing to the game.

How can I get to the stadium via public transit?

The common way to get to Soldier Field via public transit is through the Roosevelt CTA train stop. Roosevelt holds red, orange and green line trains. The station is about a 20-25 minute walk to the stadium.

By bus, the No. 128 bus goes directly to Soldier Field from the Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center. The No. 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express can be used from Roosevelt station to get to the stadium.

What are the bag policies for entering Soldier Field?

For every Bears game, bags must pass the NFL's clear bag policy. Based on Soldier Field’s website, here are the standards for bags cleared for entry at Soldier Field.

Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12"x6"x12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

Some examples of bags not allowed into Soldier Field include: backpacks, leather purses, briefcases, fanny packs, coolers, computer bags, camera bags, etc.

