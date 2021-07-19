A ‘Special' Butter Cow Will Be Unveiled at This Year's Illinois State Fair

The highly anticipated Butter Cow Sculpture is underway, the Illinois State Fair announced Monday.

The Illinois State Fair looks to celebrate its 100th anniversary, and sculptor Sarah Pratt "has something special in store," the state fair teased in a Facebook post.

The butter cow is a life-sized figure made from 500 pounds of unsalted butter and has usually taken about five days to complete. The unofficial icon of the fair will be unveiled in the Dairy Building.

The Dairy Building will also be the place to enjoy ice cream, award-winning cream puffs and milk. Visitors can also enjoy the interactive exhibits and take dairy-themed selfies at the photo kiosk.

Prize-winning milks, cheeses, ice creams and other dairy products will be showcased at the Dairy Building as well.