Here's a Full List of Chicago City Council Members Not Seeking Re-Election in 2023

With mayoral and aldermanic elections on the horizon in February 2023, several Chicago City Council members have joined in on the Great Resignation, with both retirements and runs for the city's mayoral seat contributing to the exodus among alderpeople.

Here's a full look at the City Council members that are not seeking re-election and the wards they currently represent.

Sophia King, 4th Ward

Sophia King, who was first appointed to the 4th ward seat in 2016 following the retirement of incumbent Will Burns, has launched a mayoral campaign and will not be seeking re-election. King won a special election in 2017 to serve the remainder of Burns' term and won a full term for the seat in 2019. King's South Side ward includes much of the south lakefront, with portions of Bronzeville, South Loop, Kenwood, Oakland, Bronzeville and Hyde Park falling in the 4th ward.

Leslie Hairston, 5th Ward

Longtime 5th ward alderwoman Leslie Hairston announced that she would not seek re-election in 2023. Hairston was first elected to the South Side ward in 1999 and was subsequently re-elected five times. Hairston's ward includes parts of Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore.

Roderick Sawyer, 6th Ward

Three-term alderman Roderick Sawyer, who represents parts of Englewood, Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing announced a run for mayor earlier this year, leaving the 6th ward seat he's held since May 2011 open.

Susan Sadlowski Garza, 10th Ward

Susan Sadlowski Garza, a two-term City Council member and former chair of the Progressive Reform Caucus announced that she would not seek re-election to her Far Southeast Side ward in 2023. Sadlowski Garza currently represents East Side, South Chicago, Hegewisch and South Deering.

George Cardenas, 12th Ward

After winning a primary bid for a seat on the Cook County Board of Review, long-time Southwest Side alderman George Cardenas announced he would step down from City Council. Cardenas' ward includes Brighton Park and McKinley Park, and he has held the seat since 2003.

Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward

Raymond Lopez, an outspoken two-term Southwest Side alderman and vocal critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a mayoral campaign earlier this year and will not seek re-election to the 15th ward. Lopez's ward includes Back of the Yards and Gage Park as well as parts of West Englewood and Brighton Park.

Howard Brookins Jr., 21st Ward

Longtime Far South Side alderman Howard Brookins Jr. plans to retire after serving out his current term, which would mark 20 years in City Council. Brookins Jr. leaves behind an open seat to a ward that includes Auburn Gresham and Washington Heights.

Carrie Austin, 34th Ward

Austin, the city's second-longest serving alderperson, announced she would not seek re-election in what has been a completely relocated ward, shifting from Austin's current ward of Morgan Park, Roseland, West Pullman and Washington Heights to the West Loop and downtown. Austin is also notably under indictment for allegedly taking bribes from a private development firm.

Michele Smith, 43rd Ward

Three-term alderwoman Michele Smith stepped down from her North Side ward last month, when she cited a desire to spend more time with family and friends influencing her decision. The 43rd ward, which includes Lincoln Park and parts of Near North Side, has been vacant since Smith's resignation on Aug. 12.

Tom Tunney, 44th Ward

Chicago's first openly LGBTQ City Council member and current Vice Mayor announced he would not seek re-election in 2023 after first taking over the North Side seat in January 2003 via appointment. Tunney's ward centers around Lakeview, which will see an open seat for the first time in two decades.

James Cappleman, 46th Ward

Three-term Uptown alderman James Cappleman is calling it quits after the conclusion of his term next year, leaving another lakefront aldermanic vacancy on the North Side. When elected in 2011, Cappleman was the first openly-LGBTQ member to be initially voted into public office.

Harry Osterman, 48th Ward

Harry Osterman, a three-term alderman representing Edgewater, Andersonville and parts of Uptown announced he would not seek re-election next year. Osterman was a State Representative before being initially elected as an alderman in 2011.

Chicago's aldermanic and mayoral elections are slated for Feb. 28, 2023. If candidates do not receive a majority of the vote, runoff elections between the top two finishers will be held April 4, 2023.