A Restoration Hardware Outlet store appears to be coming to a Chicago suburb

A Restoration Hardware outlet store appears to be opening in a Chicago suburb.

According to Regency Centers, property manager and leasing agent of the popular Willow Festival shopping center in Northbrook, a 30,000 square-foot RH Outlet has been leased at the site inside the mall's now-closed Best Buy site.

A map on Regency Center's Willow Festival website showed that the space had been leased. Restoration Hardware Outlet is also listed online among the shopping center's "key retailers," which also include Ulta, CVS, REI, Whole Foods, HomeGoods and Lowe's.

It wasn't immediately clear when the store was set to open, and Regency Centers did not immediately reply to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

According to the Restoration Hardware website, there are nearly 40 RH Outlets across various states in the U.S., including one in suburban Schaumburg.

Neither RH nor the Village of Northbrook responded to NBC Chicago's request for comment.