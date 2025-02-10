Northbrook

A Restoration Hardware Outlet store appears to be coming to a Chicago suburb

It wasn't immediately clear when the store, located in the Willow Festival Shopping Center, was set to open

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of atmosphere during the RH Austin private grand opening at Restoration Hardware on September 14, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

A Restoration Hardware outlet store appears to be opening in a Chicago suburb.

According to Regency Centers, property manager and leasing agent of the popular Willow Festival shopping center in Northbrook, a 30,000 square-foot RH Outlet has been leased at the site inside the mall's now-closed Best Buy site.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A map on Regency Center's Willow Festival website showed that the space had been leased. Restoration Hardware Outlet is also listed online among the shopping center's "key retailers," which also include Ulta, CVS, REI, Whole Foods, HomeGoods and Lowe's.

It wasn't immediately clear when the store was set to open, and Regency Centers did not immediately reply to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

According to the Restoration Hardware website, there are nearly 40 RH Outlets across various states in the U.S., including one in suburban Schaumburg.

Neither RH nor the Village of Northbrook responded to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Northbrook Jan 23

North suburban mall sees one of its few remaining stores close for good

Aurora Jan 24

Massive new development planned near popular Chicago Premium Outlet Mall

Retail Jan 14

The final store at a now-shuttered suburban mall will soon close its doors

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Northbrook
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us