A Rent The Runway Sample Sale is Coming to Chicago

Prepare your closets, Chicago fashion lovers: A Rent the Runway Sample Sale is coming up.

Luxury-brand clothing rental service Rent the Runway is holding a month-long sample sale beginning June 3 at the Shops at North Bridge on Michigan Avenue, an announcement from the retailer says.

"Hello Chicago – our sample sale is here!," A message posted to a Facebook event dedicated to the sale says. "Visit us on level 3 at the Shops at North Bridge to shop hundreds of pre-loved designer clothing, handbags and accessories up to 90% off retail. New styles added regularly!"

According to the announcement, the sale begins June 3 and lasts until July 3 and will take place at on the third floor of The Shops at Northbridge on Michigan Avenue, located at 520 N. Michigan Ave. The sale will be open to shop Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The sale will feature clothing and accessories from "top designers," including Badgley Mischka, Phillip Lim, Rebecca Minkoff, Rag & Bone, Reformation, MISA Los Angeles, Tory Burch and more, organizers say.

The designer clothing rental start-up, popular among wedding guests and bridesmaids, opened a storefront in Chicago's Gold Coast in 2015. By 2020 however, the company announced it was shuttering all of its brick and mortar locations for good.

More information about the sale can be found here.