A ‘Pink Micromoon' will grace the night skies this weekend

Most people are familiar with the term "supermoon," but a "micromoon" will rise in the night skies this weekend.

This week's full moon, known as the "Pink Moon," will look slightly smaller and dimmer on Saturday night. But the change may be tricky to spot with the naked eye.

“It's a very subtle difference,” said astrophysicist Alain Brizard from Saint Michael's College in Vermont.

The phenomenon happens when the moon is at a point farthest away from Earth, also known as its apogee. It's opposite to a supermoon, where the moon swings closer to Earth and looks a bit larger.

To see the micromoon, go outside and look up in an area with a clear view of the moon.

Supermoons and micromoons happen a few times a year as the moon's full phase syncs up with its orbit.

Another micromoon is on tap for May. Three supermoons will be visible this year in October, November and December.

The April full moon is known as the "Pink Moon." According to Britannica, "Native Americans call April's full moon the pink moon after a species of early blooming wildflower."

In other cultures, the moon is also known as the "Grass Moon" or the "Egg Moon," according to the website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This full moon is also known as the "Paschal Moon," and is used to determine the date of Easter, which will fall on April 20.

Despite being called the "Pink Moon," the moon's surface won't appear pink. Ironically, a more colorful lunar event took place in March when a total eclipse turned the moon coppery red.