These Chicago-Area Waterparks Are Opening for the Season This Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial beginning to summer less than a week away, you might have plans already or perhaps you're contemplating what to do for the holiday weekend, but know you want to spend time outdoors.

If you want to get a taste of summer right away, going to the waterpark may be one of your best options. More than a dozen waterparks are kicking off their season this Memorial Day weekend, from the northern suburbs to Northwest Indiana and beyond. However, some have opted to wait and open a week later.

Here's what you need to know about a number of waterparks, including details on attractions, cost of admission and more.

Atcher Island, Schaumburg

A tropical-themed park with water slides, a children's playground and more, Atcher Island opens for the season on Saturday. Admission is $8 for residents and $12 for non-residents, according to its website.

Bartlett Aquatic Center

Offering a "new way to play," the Bartlett Aquatic Center has a slew of options for all ages, from body slides to a sand play area and even an aquatic-based zip line drop. Its first day of the season is Saturday, the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Admission for adults is $17, if they reside in the village, and $14 for non-residents.

Centennial Park Aquatic Center, Des Plaines

With a zero-depth pool, a cliff jump, multiple tube and racing slides and waterfalls, Centennial Park Aquatic Center's season runs Memorial Day through Labor Day, according to the website.

Daily admission begins at $12 for Orland Park residents. The park is located at 14700 Ravinia Ave. and is open from Saturday to Monday, Sept. 4.

Credit: Centennial Park Aquatic Center

Coral Cove Water Park, Carol Stream

Situated in suburban Carol Stream, Coral Cove Water Park has a number of unique attractions, including a boulder wall, splash pad and body slides, among others. The season runs from Saturday to Aug. 13.

Deep River Waterpark, Crown Point, Ind.

Deep River Water Park in Crown Point, Ind. starts its summer season on Friday - a day earlier than most other waterparks opening during the holiday weekend. The largest waterpark in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, Deep River has around 11 different attractions, including speed slides, tube rider, a rip tide pool and a water wars action game.

Regular admission is $39.95 on weekdays and $41.95 on weekends.

Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee and Rockford

Both Hurricane Harbor locations kick off the season on Saturday, like a number of other waterparks.

In Gurnee, Hurricane Harbor includes multiple waterslides with one at a nearly 80-degree drop, a surf simulator, water racing and Tsunami Surge, the world's tallest water coaster, according to the website.

Rockford Hurricane Harbor features a lazy river, a tailspin waterslide, a free-fall waterslide ride and, according to the park, Tsunami Bay, Illinois' largest wave pool. Single day tickets at either location start at $34.99. Parking is additional. Both locations are slated to close for the season on Sept. 4.

Otter Cove Aquatic Park, St. Charles

Otter Cove opens for the season on Saturday, featuring drop dives, a toddler and activity pool, racer and tube slides, a lazy river, a sand play area, sand volleyball and more.

Daily admission for the park, at 3615 Campton Hills Rd. begins at $12 for St. Charles residents and $17 for non-residents. Its last day for the season is Monday, Sept. 4.

Paradise Bay Water Park, Lombard

With zero-depth entry pool, water slides, a drop slide, a 12-foot dive well and an 8 lane lap pool, Paradise Bay opens for the season on Saturday, according to the website.

Daily admission for residents of Lombard begins at $11 and $17 for non-residents. The season ends on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Credit: Paradise Bay Water Park

Pelican Harbor Indoor/Outdoor Aquatic Park, Bolingbrook

The outdoor portion of Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park begins its season on Saturday. The park bills itself as a place for all ages, with attractions ranging from an interactive sprayground to water speed slides and a lazy river, according to its website. Residents can enter for $11 while admission for non-residents is $17.

Rainbow Falls Waterpark, Elk Grove Village

The family-friendly park includes floating lily pads, a water playground with bucks of dumping water, a speedy "Pelican Plunge" waterslide, a tot pool, four giant waterslides and more, according to its website. Rainbow Falls kicks off its season on Saturday and wraps up the excitement on Monday, Sept. 4.

Santa Springs at Santa's Village, East Dundee

Located at Santa's Village Amusement Park at 601 Dundee Ave., this Caribbean themed park has a zero-depth entry to a 10,000 square foot wading pool, multiple slides, cabanas and more, according to its website.

The first day of the season is Saturday, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Splash County Water Park, Aurora

Splash County Water Park has the second-largest lazy river in Illinois, at 1,100 feet. The park also features open and closed tube slides, regulation and volleyball courts and more, according to its website.

The park, at 195 S. Barnes Road opens on Saturday and will remain open through Aug. 6. Tickets begin at $8 for Aurora residents.