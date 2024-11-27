A new ranking of basketball GOATs doesn't have MJ at No. 1 — and it only gets more controversial

The debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time is one that has dominated the discourse of basketball fans for well over a decade, at times turning into a regional and generational battle over who the best ever to play the game is.

While emotions and statistics may play differing roles in the debate depending on who you talk to, a recent ranking from The Athletic aimed to set feelings aside, opting for a numbers-based approach that ranks players based on their accolades.

Among the criteria used on the point system utilized by the list include awarding 50 points for every 1.0 MVP vote share, 10 points for a First-Team All-NBA and 10 points for a Finals MVP.

The list was made in an apparent response to an NBA list that commemorated the league's 75th anniversary, looking to place an emphasis on which players were, at some point in their career, among the five or 10 best players in the league, in addition to other criteria.

Though Bulls fans may not be surprised to see that a ranking put LeBron James above Michael Jordan, the sheer margin of "GOAT points" may stick out to ardent defenders of Mike, as James received 857.3 points to Jordan's 750.2.

Both James and Jordan were well ahead of third-place Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose 660.1 points put him in a decisive third place.

While many fans of the game would likely consider those three players to be the three greatest, the list immediately begins to divert, with a top five that closes out with Tim Duncan and Karl Malone, the latter of whom never won an NBA championship, despite being third all-time in points scored.

Malone's ranking places him above legends of the game such as Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, all of whom won at least one NBA Finals MVP in addition to winning multiple championships.

The list also places James Harden at No. 13, six spots above two-time NBA Finals MVP and champion Hakeem Olajuwon.

While Harden is widely regarded as one of the game's greatest offensive talents, his lack of a championship and shaky playoff resume has created a highly debated legacy.

Harden's ranking is also 10 spots higher than Chris Paul, a fellow all-time great guard who has yet to win an NBA title, though Paul does rank third all-time in both assists and steals while displaying incredible longevity as one of the game's finest guards.

Perhaps most notably is the placement of Stephen Curry, who comes in at No. 27. A four-time champion, two-time MVP and Finals MVP who safely holds the all-time record for most three pointers made, Curry undoubtedly altered the course of the NBA, shifting the league to a much more shooting-focused, fast-paced playstyle.

Still playing at an elite level, it's arguable that Curry could be ranked much higher on The Athletic's list, which places Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokoumpo, younger greats with a single championship, at No. 21 and No. 22, respectively.

Jordan wasn't the only Bull to be honored on the list, with Scottie Pippen coming in at No. 49 on The Athletic's list.

Additionally, 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose came in at No. 85, while former Bull and current Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 90.

More information on the criteria used and the full list can be found here.