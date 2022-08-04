A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City

A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City.

Roaring Rivers Water Park is set become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears.

The proposed attraction will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, multiple slides, as well as an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing. An adjacent hotel and conference center is also expected to break ground.

Jackson Nuckolls Group, a private-owned real estate property and development company based in Chicago, will lead the development on the property, which is expected to debut in late 2023 or early 2024.

"It’s time to put Calumet in a leadership position for economic development for the area by creating a destination point, regionally and nationally," the company said in a statement released July 28.

According to the company, it will look to partner with local talent for construction and operations. The company also said the water park is expected to bring approximately 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the city.