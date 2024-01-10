‘A Miracle on 63rd Street' ice-skating rink opens in Englewood

A new ice-skating rink will open to the public Wednesday in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood as part of a massive dream for Chicago-area resident and business owner Corie Luckett.

“'A Miracle on 63rd Street' is something we wanted to make sure we could bring some good energy to our community,” Luckett said.

Luckett is the owner of Englewood Branded and Englewood Breakroom located near 63rd and Justine Streets. He said what you see in the space is a labor of love.

“It started from our Christmas event where we wanted to make sure we brought joy to our community and give the children the opportunity to get some free toys get some love,” he said.

Over the years, he has hosted events for the community, transforming this space into safe place for families to gather from Fall Fest to the Christmas event ‘A Miracle on 63rd Street.’

“I just think its important for them to know creating spaces like this and having opportunities that we show up,” he said. “Not only that we show up, but we give opportunities for people to understand and see something that’s good that’s going on here in Englewood.”

His goal is to change what he said is the narrative about Englewood—a neighborhood he grew up in and reinvested in.

“We have the opportunity to show the world a different space and that space right is in Englewood where people are so quick to say negative things about,” he said.

His mission is to reach and help as many people in the community as he can, engaging with them by bringing events and activities like ice skating for families to experience in a neighborhood he hopes to grow.

“Regardless of wherever I am and the time I have left on this earth, I’ll forever be doing what I can here in Englewood to make things a little brighter,” he said.

The ice-skating rink opens for the first time Wednesday. Skate rentals are $5. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday weather permitting and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.