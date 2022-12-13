A impressive drone show hovers over guaranteed rate field tonight.

It’s a merry White Sox Holiday party for families going through a difficult time and who need a little something extra.

Every year the White sox partner with organizations for a magical party.

This year it’sGilda’s club Chicago and Andrew Weishar foundation: Both organizations relieving burdens of families battling cancer.

LaurenJane Hyde of Gilda’s Club Chicago says "This is a memory that will live with these families and kids forever."

Vanessa Melesion is battling tongue cancer. "We’ve never done anything like this. So we are so thankful.

"I was really scared how i was gonna do it alone" She's got four young children.

And after surgery, this dinner and show is the help she and their father needed right now.

"I was at a loss for words. I didn’t know how to react. They’ve been so helpful"

Christine O’Reilly of the Chicago white Sox says "Cancer's a journey for the whole family, not just who’s diagnosed "

Twenty four families in total experiencing something ugly in life got to experience the beauty of the holidays.

Moira Heinz tells us she's "Feeling happy and kinda excited to get presents, to eat food, and to be with my mom'