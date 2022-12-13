Chicago White Sox

A Merry White Sox Holiday

Families in need get a holiday with the Sox

A impressive drone show hovers over guaranteed rate field tonight.

It’s a merry White Sox Holiday party for families going through a difficult time and who need a little something extra.

Every year the White sox partner with organizations for a magical party.

This year it’sGilda’s club Chicago and Andrew Weishar foundation: Both organizations relieving burdens of families battling cancer.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

LaurenJane Hyde of Gilda’s Club Chicago says "This is a memory that will live with these families and kids forever."

Vanessa Melesion is battling tongue cancer. "We’ve never done anything like this. So we are so thankful. 

"I was really scared how i was gonna do it alone" She's got four young children.

Local

Belmont Cragin 20 mins ago

New Details Emerge After Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting

Chicago Election 2023 27 mins ago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Municipal Elections

And after surgery, this dinner and show is the help she and their father needed right now.

"I was at a loss for words.  I didn’t know how to react. They’ve been so helpful"

Christine O’Reilly of the Chicago white Sox says "Cancer's a journey for the  whole family, not just who’s diagnosed "

Twenty four families in total experiencing something ugly in life got to experience the beauty of the holidays.

Moira Heinz tells us she's "Feeling happy and kinda excited to get presents, to eat food, and to be with my mom'

This article tagged under:

Chicago White SoxAndrew WeisharGilda's club
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us