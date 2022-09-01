A Memoir of Blackhawks Marian Hossa's Career Set to Release in November

A memoir of Marian Hossa's career set to release in November originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Blackhawks winger, Marian Hossa, is releasing his memoir "Marián Hossa: My Journey from Trencín to the Hall of Fame" with The Athletic's Scott Powers.

The book is set to release Nov. 8 of this year.

Hossa played 19 seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings, before playing the last eight with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he helped the team win three Stanley Cup championships.

In his career, Hossa played 534 games and nearly 10,000 minutes on the ice. He scored 186 goals and assisted 229 (415 points). He was elected to five All-Star teams and placed in hockey's Hall of Fame in 2021.

The memoir discusses his early years in Slovakia and journey into hockey. He and his brother travel back to the beginning of their hockey careers and their talk through their determination to make it to the professional league.

"In this inspiring and entertaining autobiography, Hossa brings readers inside the dressing room, onto the celebratory team plane, and alongside one of hockey’s greatest stars as he makes the biggest decisions and experiences the biggest ups and downs of his career," a press release from Scott King of Independent Publishers Group wrote.

