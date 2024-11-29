A major retailer is opening on Chicago's Michigan Avenue this weekend. Here's what to know

Luxury women's fashion retailer Aritzia will open its newest location on Chicago's Magnificent Mile Saturday.

The Vancouver, Canada-based clothing boutique will occupy a multi-level space at 555 N. Michigan Ave. that previously housed The Gap. Spanning two floors, the store will be the retailer's largest location in the Chicago area, according to a news release.

"The location was designed to enhance the existing integrity and beauty of the original building with bespoke details including textured brick and accent marble walls, coffered ceilings, custom-fabricated marquee canopy and a multi-story abstract masonry installation," according to a news release.

In celebration of the grand opening, Aritzia is offering special gifts with qualifying purchases, while supplies last.

The company, which operates an online business and more than 125 locations prides itself on "creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences," the news release stated.

Other Chicago-area locations are along Rush Street in Chicago and at Oakbrook Center, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago and Westfield Old Orchard Mall.