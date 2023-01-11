A look into this weekend's Cubs Convention schedule as Ricketts panel returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs Convention is back this weekend at Sheraton Grand Chicago following a two-year hiatus, with fans yearning for the return of baseball getting their first peak at a new-look Cubs roster hoping to return to contention.

The three-day convention officially kicks off early Friday evening with the opening ceremony in the Main Sheraton Ballroom at 6 p.m., giving fans their first look at the team's high-profile offseason acquisitions in a Cubs uniform.

Longtime former Cub pitcher Ryan Dempster then takes over the ballroom just a half hour later to host the late-night style talk show "Off the Mound", featuring interviews and stories with baseball stars past and present.

The Main Sheraton Ballroom will host the convention's primary events each day, with panels led by both the front office and players dominating much of the Saturday schedule.

Perhaps most notably, the Ricketts family will address fans in a panel to open the convention's events on Saturday, marking the first time since 2018 that the Ricketts family will take questions from fans at a Cubs Convention.

Shortly after the Ricketts family holds a session with fans, Cubs President Jed Hoyer and General Manager Carter Hawkins will lead a 45-minute panel framed as a "baseball operations update." Panel events will continue throughout the day on Saturday in the Main Sheraton Ballroom, with separate events hosted by the coaching staff, pitching staff and business operations team.

Additionally, there will be a live recording of Ian Happ's "The Compound" podcast, featuring fellow Cubs Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger, Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner, along with former longtime Cubs first baseman Mark Grace.

Kids attending the convention will also get a chance to directly ask some Cubs their top questions, with Adbert Alzolay, Brad Boxberger, Brandon Hughes, Christopher Morel, Justin Steele and Patrick Wisdom all hosting a kids only press conference Saturday afternoon.

After Cubs prospects get the spotlight in the Main Sheraton Ballroom to close the afternoon, a three-hour Cubs Bingo game will commence at 7 p.m., followed by Harry Carayoke at the Sheraton Lobby from 10 to 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A youth baseball clinic with Cubs players, coaches and alumni is also scheduled for Sunday morning in the Main Sheraton Ballroom, although registration is currently closed for the event.

A full schedule of the convention's events can be found below:

Friday, Jan. 13:

5-6 p.m. Marquee Sports Network: Red Carpet Special

6-7 p.m. Opening Ceremony – Main Sheraton Ballroom

Welcome Cubs stars past and present as we kick off the 2023 Cubs Convention

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Arrive early to secure your seat!

7:15-7:45 p.m. Surprise Signings, Stages C-F – Cubs Alley

7:30-9:30 p.m. Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster presented by Budweiser

Main Sheraton Ballroom

10-11 p.m. Harry Carayoke presented by Budweiser

Budweiser Chi Bar – Sheraton Lobby

Saturday, Jan. 14:

9-9:45 a.m. The Ricketts Family session

Main Sheraton Ballroom

10-10:45 a.m. Baseball Operations Update with Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

11-11:45 a.m. Ross and the Coaches

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: David Ross, Willie Harris, Tommy Hottovy, Dustin Kelly & Mike Napoli

12-12:55 p.m. The Compound Podcast with Ian Happ – Live Recording

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger, Yan Gomes, Mark Grace & Nico Hoerner

1-1:45 p.m. On the Mound

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Kyle Hendricks, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon, Keegan Thompson & Hayden Wesneski

2:15-2:45 p.m. Business Operations Update – Presented by Wintrust

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Crane Kenney, David Cromwell and Colin Faulkner

3-4 p.m. Kids Only Press Conference presented by Advocate Children’s Hospital

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Adbert Alzolay, Brad Boxberger, Brandon Hughes, Christopher Morel, Justin Steele & Patrick Wisdom

4:15-5 p.m. The Road to Wrigley with Cubs Minor League Prospects

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Dan Kantrovitz, Ben Brown, Brennen Davis, Chase Strump, Daniel Palencia, DJ Herz, Ed Howard, Jordan Nwogu, Jordan Wicks, Kevin Alcantara, Matt Mervis, Miguel Amaya, Owen Caissie, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ryan Jensen

7:30-10 p.m. Cubs Bingo presented by Budweiser

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

10-11 p.m. Harry Carayoke presented by Budweiser

Budweiser Chi Bar – Sheraton Lobby

Sunday, Jan. 15:

CLARK’S CLUBHOUSE: 9 a.m. to Noon – Chicago Ballrooms VIII-X

YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC: 9-11:30 a.m. – Main Sheraton Ballroom

Registration is full at this time. To join the waitlist email cubsrbi@cubs.com.

More information on autographs and other offerings at the 2023 Cubs Convention can be found here.

