A Look at Warming Centers in Chicago as Winter Storm Approaches

With a potentially significant winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures approaching the Chicago area later this week, warming centers will be in operation around the city of Chicago for those in need of shelter.

Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services operates the city's six community centers as warming areas when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Though the warming areas are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, libraries and park facilities also serve as warming areas on evenings, weekends and holidays.

Additionally, the Garfield Community Service Center, located at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, operates on a 24-hour basis to connect those in need to emergency shelter.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In addition to the Garfield Community Service Center, the following locations are open as warming areas on weekdays during business hours when temperatures are below freezing:

Englewood Community Service Center, 1140 West 79th Street

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, 4314 South Cottage Grove Avenue

North Area Community Service Center, 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Community Service Center, 4312 West North Avenue

Current forecasts suggest at least five to nine inches of snow for much of the Chicago area on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures hovering in the single digits from Thursday evening through the weekend.

Wind chill readings on Friday morning could be as low as -30 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

While the snow is expected to dissipate by Saturday morning, blowing snow due to high winds could still make travel very difficult. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the single digits throughout the day on Christmas Eve.

A high of just 9 degrees is forecasted for Christmas, with single-digit lows forecasted to stretch into Monday, when morning snow showers are also possible.